Crews investigate fire at vacant Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant home Sunday evening.

Fire crews were sent to a vacant house fire at 6:49 p.m. Sunday near the area of 43rd & Sprague Street.

According to the fire department, firefighters saw smoke showing from several blocks away. Crews quickly extinguished the fire after arriving.

The fire department estimates the structure sustained a loss of $40,000.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.