Crews investigate fire at vacant Omaha home
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant home Sunday evening.
Fire crews were sent to a vacant house fire at 6:49 p.m. Sunday near the area of 43rd & Sprague Street.
According to the fire department, firefighters saw smoke showing from several blocks away. Crews quickly extinguished the fire after arriving.
The fire department estimates the structure sustained a loss of $40,000.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
