Creighton falls to South Carolina in Elite Eight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s magical postseason run comes to an end, losing to top-seeded South Carolina 80-50. The Gamecocks pulled away with a 23-4 first half run that started in the first quarter and ended in the second quarter.

The Bluejays made history advancing to the program’s first ever Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, as well as becoming only the second No. 10 seed to ever make it to the Elite Eight since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

The Gamecocks lead the country with a +17 rebound margin, they won the battle on the boards 43-23. They also have held opponents to just 32% shooting this season, Creighton shot 37% in its first Elite Eight appearance. The difference in free throw was very significant, showing South Carolina’s size advantage, 21-27 to 1-5.

Creighton finishes the season 23-10 beating a top-ten team for the first in program history, it actually happened twice. On their way to the regional finals, Creighton took down No. 7 seed Colorado, No. 2 seed Iowa, and No. 3 seed Iowa State.

