Advertisement

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine. (SOURCE: JENNIFER MCDONALD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cave-in reveals old septic pit in Omaha homeowner’s front yard
City of Omaha updates catalytic converter ordinance, goes in effect next week
New development in Omaha’s Old Market
Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigns from Congress

Latest News

Moments before winning best actor for “King Richard," Smith marched on stage and appeared to...
Oscars: Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about wife
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per...
Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Omaha family supporting Ukrainians
Omaha family gathers supplies, donations to support Ukrainians in need