Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager is arrested after police say they were caught drunk driving far over the legal limit.
Ralston Police pulled over a 19-year-old male Saturday night and say he blew 4.5 times over the legal limit during a preliminary breathalyzer test.
The 19-year-old was arrested and is also facing other charges involving reckless driving.
The legal blood alcohol content limit in Nebraska is 0.08%.
