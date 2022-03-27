Advertisement

Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit

The Ralston Police say they pulled over a teen that blew well over the legal limit
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager is arrested after police say they were caught drunk driving far over the legal limit.

Ralston Police pulled over a 19-year-old male Saturday night and say he blew 4.5 times over the legal limit during a preliminary breathalyzer test.

The 19-year-old was arrested and is also facing other charges involving reckless driving.

The legal blood alcohol content limit in Nebraska is 0.08%.

