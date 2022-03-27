Ralston Police say teen caught drunk driving was four times over legal limit

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager is arrested after police say they were caught drunk driving far over the legal limit.

Ralston Police pulled over a 19-year-old male Saturday night and say he blew 4.5 times over the legal limit during a preliminary breathalyzer test.

Officers arrested 19 year old male for #DUI and several other charges stemming from his reckless driving. Preliminary breath test was over 4.5x legal limit—for someone who is of legal drinking age. #MIP #OpenContainer pic.twitter.com/ZZmAjxe3Cr — SgtJLeifeld (@SgtJLeifeld) March 26, 2022

The 19-year-old was arrested and is also facing other charges involving reckless driving.

The legal blood alcohol content limit in Nebraska is 0.08%.

