Orchids spotlighted in annual show at Lauritzen Gardens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Exotic and colorful, orchids are among the world’s most beautiful flowers, and to many they are mysterious.

Not long ago the orchid was thought to be too beautiful to find without embarking on a tropical adventure. But now they are found everywhere.

”I’d say the orchid used to be very rare, maybe 40 or 50 years ago,” said Prayool Inboriboon, who brings his orchids to the Omaha Orchid Show each year. “Now instead of you going to the jungle or the forest to look for it, now you can go to the laboratory and produce it.”

But the propagation of the orchid family hasn’t lessened the appeal, as seen at the 33rd Orchid Show at Lauritzen Gardens, hosted by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society this weekend.

There was also a juried competition for prize-winning orchids, sanctioned by the American Orchid Society.

There are about 28,000 accepted species of orchids, but for the beginning gardener, caring for them is often a mystery.

“It’s not harder than any house plant, you just know what they need,” Inboriboon said. “If you overprotect it or water them too much or it’s gonna dry, that’s when you kill it. You have to ignore it.”

Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

