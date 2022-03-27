Advertisement

One man in custody after stabbing sends one man to hospital

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One man is in custody after stabbing a 29-year-old man at 1012 S. 14th early Sunday morning, according to Lincoln Police.

A 29-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital after being stabbed twice around 7:30 Sunday morning in Central Lincoln. Police said he was stabbed once in the abdomen and once in an arm over a dispute with 49-year-old George Hare.

The cause of the dispute is still under investigation

