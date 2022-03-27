Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning cutting incident

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an assault that sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were dispatched at 5:46 a.m. Sunday in response to a fight disturbance at a home near 37th and V Street.

Upon arrival, they found one victim in the street with a head injury who was then transported to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Officers entered the home and found another victim with a stab wound who was then also transported to the hospital.

Police say two pregnant women at the scene were also transported for signs of stress.

An investigation led officers to two nearby homes where they found other individuals who were injured in the fight.

Several people were transported to OPD Central Headquarters for questioning. The incident is under investigation.

