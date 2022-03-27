Advertisement

Large search fails to find woman’s remains in Nebraska

Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams were part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams were part of the large-scale search effort to find Linda Dillard.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A three-day search of more than 1,100 acres in southeastern Nebraska did not uncover the remains of a woman who has been missing for more than nine months, but the State Patrol said the search still helped the investigation.

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones said Sunday that investigators are now confident that Linda Dillard’s remains aren’t in the large area that was searched, but they continue to believe she may have been the victim of a crime.

Dillard, 55, of Tecumseh, was last seen near Table Rock on June 16. No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard(Nebraska State Patrol)

