David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cool today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partial clearing this morning allowed temperatures to dip into the middle 20s to start the day, but clouds will thicken up throughout the morning hours. A few spotty flurries or sprinkles will try to move in for the late morning and early afternoon, but very dry air likely prevents those showers from reaching the ground. The majority of the area will stay dry but don’t be surprised if you see a couple drops on your windshield. Clouds will likely stick around through much of the afternoon keeping temperatures chilly, highs only top out in the lower 40s around the metro.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty southeast winds return on Monday, that will help to kick start some warming. Temperatures start off near 30, but we should warm into the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Those southeast winds could gust up to around 30 or 35mph, which will make it feel cooler all day. We will see clouds in the morning, but a fair amount of sunshine should move in for the afternoon.

Warmer Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

Even stronger winds are likely on Tuesday, pushing more warm air our way. Afternoon temperatures may jump into the 70s along and south of I-80. However, it will likely remain rather chilly for northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa. A strong storm system will push into the plains Tuesday afternoon, dragging a cold front into our area by the evening hours. That front will likely kick off a few scattered storms across far eastern Nebraska into Iowa. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the greater severe weather risk will remain to our south. Storms exit to the east quickly in the evening, but scattered showers may continue overnight into Wednesday as colder air rushes in. A few snow flurries may mix in Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected.

Storm Chance Tuesday (WOWT)

Chilly weather will remain in place Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s and breezy conditions. Sunshine is back in the forecast for the end of the week, with temperatures warming back into the middle 50s by Saturday.

