David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and warmer tomorrow, storm chances Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. Highs only reached the lower 40s around most of the metro. Clouds will linger into the early evening, keeping things rather chilly. Temperatures likely slide back into the upper 30s as we approach sunset. Skies may clear out briefly for the early overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off into the upper 20s, but clouds will return by Monday morning.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Along with increasing clouds for the morning, winds will also pick up out of the southeast. Winds could gust as high as 30mph during the afternoon. That southeast wind along with a little extra sunshine in the second half of the day should warm us into the middle 50s. Still coming in below average for late March, but certainly warmer than the last few days.

Gusty Winds Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

By Tuesday, a strong storm system will be pushing into the Plains. Initially, that will just further increase our winds with gusts of 35 to 40mph possible throughout the day. We will see cloudy skies and cool conditions in the morning, but a surge of warmth will approach the metro in the afternoon. Temperatures may jump from the 50s into the low 70s along and south of I-80, with some spots closer to the Kansas border approaching 80 degrees. However, just as quick as the warmth arrives, a cold front will move into the area. That front likely approaches the metro by 6 to 8pm, bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but the higher severe weather risks will stay to our south. Storms also look to be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see rain.

Storm Chance Tuesday Evening (WOWT)

Storms should quickly move out of the area, likely be Midnight, with just scattered showers lingering through the overnight. Colder air will spill in as well, with temperatures falling back into the 30s by morning. Wednesday will be cloudy, windy, and chilly with a few spotty showers potentially mixed with snowflakes at times. Any snow will not accumulate as temperatures should be in the 40s. Thursday is chilly as well with highs in the upper 40s. Quieter and warmer weather slowly builds back in by the end of the week, with highs in the mid 50s to around 60 for the weekend.

