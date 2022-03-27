Crews investigating fire at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment complex Saturday.

Saturday at 11:21 a.m. the Omaha Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near 75th & Cedar Street.

Upon arrival, crews could see light smoke showing from a second-story window. The fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was treated for a minor medical condition and another for a cut finger. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews estimate the structure sustained roughly $50,000 in damages, with another $10,750 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.