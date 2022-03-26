Omaha high school students gets their shot at “Fame”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is the first round of auditions for these high school performers inside the Weber Fine Arts Building. They’re trying to land a role in a summer play called “Fame the Musical.”

It’s all in part of the UNO Summer Musical Theater Academy. This new tuition-free academy is a first of its kind at the university.

Fame the Musical is said to be entertaining and fun. And it also mirrors what a lot of these high schoolers are trying to currently achieve.

“It’s about aspiration, it’s about young people who want to be in the arts, who want to perform, dancers, musicians, actors. But it’s really a story about growth, the passage of time, growing into yourself, finding yourself” said Hal France, musical and theater director at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

For two Saturdays, performers from 9th through 12th grade will be auditioning for the musical. If they make the cut, it’s four weeks of rehearsal with experienced instructors getting them ready for the big stage.

“We have a great great team of teachers and artists who are going to work with kids and who are going to work hard. Fame is a great show for young people so we’re excited”

Teachers like Dominic Brown are there to help with choreography. The dancing is a big part of the show, so it’s important to have the moves down.

“The goal is that they learn and get better with each sequence. In any musical their dance but in fame is all about being a dancer and about being better, growing, and evolving,” said Dominic brown.

Dominic says one of the things he enjoys seeing are the students shaping into form with everything they’ve learned.

Hal France says many of the high schools in Omaha have great theater facilities, but this is a good opportunity for students to do it on a stage inside a university.

With the help of these talented instructors and performers, Hal France says he is looking forward to the show starting this summer.

“We’re really excited and we hope that lots of people will come and audition for us so that we can have a really great summer with everybody”

