Omaha’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church working to raise money for soldiers and refugees in Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For over four weeks, dozens of Omaha families with loved ones in Ukraine have been going through the unimaginable.

Each day they check in with their families hoping for the best. They are working around the clock to help those fighting for freedom in their home country.

Many have loved ones still in the country, like Yulia Schamel. Her parents have decided to stay in the country they love.

“They are doing ok, if you can say that during the war. But they are safe. Let’s put it that way,” said Yulia Schamel.

Schamel and dozens of others are doing what they can to help from Omaha.

On Saturday, that means baking traditional Ukrainian foods and selling them to the community. The money raised is going directly to help support efforts in Ukraine.

“The soldiers need basic supplies like body armor and boots and hygiene kits. Those sorts of things, as do the refugee so those are the kinds of things that we are trying to do,” said Orest Lechnowski.

Thousands of dollars have been raised so far. While they are here working to do what they can, Ukrainian- Americans say their loved ones will continue to fight.

“We are fighting for our freedom. We know what it is to live under Russian domination during Stalin and during different years and Ukrainians are willing to give up their souls and their bodies in order to have freedom,” said Olesia Repichowskyj.

Members of Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church say they will continue to sell traditional goods as long as they can to support their home country.

