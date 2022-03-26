Advertisement

Omaha Broadway star returns home as Hades

An established Broadway star is returning to his home of Omaha
By Brent Weber
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since embarking as a teenager on a successful career on stage and screen, Omaha’s Kevyn Morrow has never lost sight of his Northwest High School roots.

He returns to Nebraska yearly to do workshops and master’s classes around the state.

This week, he’s coming home as a lead in the Broadway tour of Hadestown.

“I want to say thank you to the people that helped me forward this career, that helped me further this passion in my life when I was a kid,” Morrow said. “You know when I was a kid, that that introduced me, that taught me and got me going in the first place and then stood by and supported me. I want to show them the work that they did, the fruition of that work. I hope that they’re proud of it.”

In his 9th Broadway production, this one on tour, Morrow delivers a devil of a performance as the Greek god Hades.

“He always gets a bad rep and a bad rap,” Morrow said. “People think he’s the devil and he’s not. He’s Hades, he is the king of the underworld... Not a bad guy, he’s a businessman. He writes a contract, (in character) ‘If you don’t read the fine print, that’s not my fault. You have to read your fine print. You know it’s just business people, just business.’”

And Morrow says it’s the music that makes Hadestown something otherworldly.

“[Audiences] will not have heard music like this in a show, they will not have seen performances like this, they will not have experienced this kind of energy collectively on a stage with performers like this. And the communal experience they will feel from an audience is just incredible.”

Morrow added he is proud to witness Omaha’s growth when he returns, and enjoys visiting new and updated landmarks. He said a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo is tops on his list this time.

Performances begin Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.

