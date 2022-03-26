Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Agriculture cancels all poultry events due to bird flu

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 26, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is canceling all poultry-related events across the State due to the increase of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The order is effective immediately and will stay in effect until May 1, when it will be re-evaluated. It prohibits birds of any kind to be at events including fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales, and live bird auctions.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says it’s an important step to protect poultry production.

“The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large,” Wellman said. “Poultry producers should continue to take biosecurity measures on their farms to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flock.”

The selling of chicks, ducklings, and goslings at farm stores is still allowed, as these birds are hatched in National Poultry Improvement Plan flocks.

Bird owners are encouraged to prevent contact between their animals and wildlife. Producers that suspect avian flu in their flock should report it to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Officials state the symptoms in poultry vary from a decrease in water consumption, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, incoordination, diarrhea, and even sudden death in birds.

