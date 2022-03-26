Advertisement

Lincoln fire crews respond to warehouse fire

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire Wednesday night.

Crews responded at roughly 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of smoke from a warehouse at Carroll Supply along U.S. Route 6.

Crews upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire when they arrived. Firefighters initially went inside to extinguish the fire but had to change to a defensive position due to the instability of the warehouse. The fire department says the warehouse contained high-rack storage approximately 20 feet high containing steel and concrete material.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue says no fire alarms sounded and no sprinkler system was in place. Crews rotated throughout the night and continued a presence throughout Thursday in case of re-ignition.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faya, 21
Omaha woman arrested after pedestrian killed by rolling vehicle
Michael Nordmeyer
Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest
Sheryl Crow to headline Omaha’s Celebrate America summer concert
City of Omaha updates catalytic converter ordinance, goes in effect next week
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Congressional leaders, Nebraska governor call on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign

Latest News

Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
One injured in overnight Omaha shooting
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Omaha Police and Fire Department called to house fire overnight
New development in Omaha’s Old Market