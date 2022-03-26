Lincoln fire crews respond to warehouse fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a warehouse fire Wednesday night.

Crews responded at roughly 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of smoke from a warehouse at Carroll Supply along U.S. Route 6.

Crews upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire when they arrived. Firefighters initially went inside to extinguish the fire but had to change to a defensive position due to the instability of the warehouse. The fire department says the warehouse contained high-rack storage approximately 20 feet high containing steel and concrete material.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue says no fire alarms sounded and no sprinkler system was in place. Crews rotated throughout the night and continued a presence throughout Thursday in case of re-ignition.

No injuries were reported.

