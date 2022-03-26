Advertisement

Latest Iowa bird flu case forces killing of 250,000 chickens

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa agriculture officials said Saturday they have confirmed another case of bird flu in a flock of commercial pullet chickens.

Iowa Department of Agriculture says in a news release the outbreak in Franklin County is the seventh found in Iowa this month.

The department says this latest outbreak affects about 250,000 birds.

Farms found with the virus must kill and dispose of their flocks because the virus is highly contagious and fatal to domestic birds.

