Kansas father gets 29 years in prison for killing 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A father was sentenced to 29 years for killing his 3-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2020.

The Kansas City Star reports that the prison term for 30-year-old Howard Jansen III was handed down Friday during a hearing in Wyandotte County District Court. Jansen pleaded no contest last month to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse, aggravated child endangerment, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

His girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, is serving a 31-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in November to second-degree murder and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Police found the body of Olivia Jansen on July 10, 2020, hours after Jansen had reported her missing.

