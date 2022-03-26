Advertisement

Kansas employee pension system halts Russia investments

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Trustees who oversee the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System have voted to halt future investments in Russian assets amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that while some board members initially pushed for a full divestment, others said they would rather focus on the future and noted the fund’s current holdings in the country have been largely liquidated anyway.

Kansas has $36 million invested in Russian equities, as of Feb. 25. That accounts for about 0.14% of the pension fund’s total investments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

