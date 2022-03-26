How Creighton is preparing for South Carolina in the Elite Eight

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WOWT) - Jim Flanery says the Bluejays are using the day between games to mostly prepare mentally. It was a late game last night and with the excitement of reaching the Elite Eight it wasn’t easy to fall asleep either.

Flanery said, “You’ve got to be careful not to put too much on their plate today and tomorrow. I’m glad the game is a little later. I usually like games that are earlier because I don’t like to sit around all day, but I think in this case it’s a good thing for us that it’s a later game based on how late we were there last night.” The regional final against South Carolina will start at 6 p.m. central.

As one of the final eight teams still playing in the NCAA Tournament the Jays are relishing the experience and the playing together is a driving force behind their run, even with the Final Four on the line Sunday night.

Tatum Rembao said, “It doesn’t feel any different. I know for me personally, the next game could always be my last game, and I’m not ready for the last game to be my last game.”

Emma Ronsiek said, “It’s all a surreal feeling that we have made it this far and we have had this belief in ourselves the whole season. We knew we could prove to everyone that this is where we belong, and we don’t want the season to be over for the seniors especially because we have had such a great season. We don’t want to be done hanging out with each other and this team, so we want to go as long as we can.”

The team by the way is planning to go to Florida together in the offseason, every player on the roster.

South Carolina will be a big challenge inside, in addition to their stout defense. Aliyah Boston is very good on the offensive glass, she is also taller than anyone on Creighton.

Flanery said, “We have to limit her second-chance points and her ability to control the game on the offensive glass. That’s the biggest thing.”

