Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigns from Congress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has announced he is resigning from Congress.

Fortenberry announced his resignation in a statement Saturday written to the House of Representatives.

“Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve. I will resign from Congress effective March 31, 2022,” Fortenberry said in the written statement.

Breaking: Congressman Jeff Fortenberry statement to constituents: “I can no longer serve you effectively. I will resign from Congress shortly.” @WOWT6News — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) March 26, 2022

The vacancy requires a special election to be held for Nebraska’s 1st congressional district.

Fortenberry’s decision comes after several politicians called on him to resign after being found guilty of campaign finance violations and lying to the FBI.

