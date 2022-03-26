Federal grand jury hands down indictments for charges including child porn, serial robbery, violating deportation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported Friday that the federal Grand Jury had issued 14 indictments of 17 people.

“Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the news release from U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp states.

Sharp’s release announced the following federal Grand Jury indictments:

Matthew Carlson, 38, of Omaha, was indicted on two counts: receipt of child pornography with priors and possession of child pornography with priors. The charges span March to November 2021. If convicted on the first count, he could face a sentence of 10-40 years, a $250,000 fine, supervised release for life, and more than $35,000 in additional fines. If convicted on the second count, he could receive 10-20 years in prison, fined $250,000, a lifetime of supervised release, plus more than $17,000 in additional fines.

Tyler Denby, 36, of Alliance, was indicted on two counts: transport of child pornography and possession of child pornography relating to reports from July 30, 2021. If convicted on the first count, he could face 5-20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a lifetime of supervised release, and more than $40,000 in additional fines. The second count could yield a prison sentence of up to 20 years, a $250,000 fine, a lifetime of supervised release, plus more than $22,000 in other fines.

Cynthia Diane Steele Gilchrist, 47, of Lincoln, was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in April 2021. If convicted, she faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life, more than $10 million in fines, and five years of supervised release. She would also have to forfeit seized U.S. currency.

Darrian Grant, 24, was indicted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender from December 2021 to February 2022. If convicted, he faces a 10-year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine plus $100 for special assessment, and lifetime supervised release.

Jean Ferrer Leyva-Pazos, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in February 2022. If convicted, the sentence would be 5-40 years in prison, more than $5 million in fines, and four years of supervised release.

Juan Lorenzo-Felipe, 25, and Denis Perez Koh, 35, were each indicted on a charge of illegal reentry after deportation in March 2022. If convicted, each could serve up to two years in prison, be fined more than $250,000, and be under supervised release for a year.

Quincy Louis, 25, who is also known as Quincy LaRue Louis has been indicted along with D’Juan Beverly Jr., 23, Adrionna La’Sha Leeper, 22, and Faye-Lynne Hardesty, 19, on 30 counts, most relating to robberies committed between February and March. The first count, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, more than $250,000 in fines, and three years of supervised release. Fourteen counts are robbery charges that carry a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, more than $250,000 in fines, and three years supervised release. Twelve counts of brandishing a firearm during the robberies could yield a sentence of 7 years to life in prison, more than $250,000 in fines, and five years supervised release. The remaining two counts, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime on March 1, could result in a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, more than $250,000 in fines, and five years of supervised release. “Each firearms count must run consecutive to other counts,” the release states.

Wesly Preister, 52, of Omaha, was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine in January. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, more than $8 million in fines, and eight years of supervised release.

Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 34, of Lexington, was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mix and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine in October. If convicted, the sentence handed down would be 10 years to life in prison, more than $10 million in fines, plus five years. supervised release.

Darell C. Richards, 32, was indicted on a charge of escaping custody in February. He could face a sentence of five years in prison, more than $250,000 in fines, and three years supervised release.

Russell L. Rucks Jr., 29, of Lincoln, was indicted on two charges: conspiracy and intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from April-August 2021. Each charge could yield a sentence of 5-40 years in prison, more than $5 million in fines, and four years supervised release.

Jose Ramiro Segovia-Garcia, 30, was indicted on a charge of illegal reentry in March of a removed alien after a felony. The sentence could result in up to 10 years in prison, more than $250,000 in fines, and three years supervised release.

Joshua Sund, 41, was indicted on five counts of producing child porn from September 2018 to January 2020. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 15-30 years in prison, more than $300,000 in fines, and a lifetime of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.