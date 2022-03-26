Federal courts hand down sentence for firearms in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska announced sentences out of federal court in Omaha in recent days.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal court system.

Leslie Graber, 34, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. on Friday in federal court to five years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents show that Graber was arrested after a road rage incident in August 2020 on northbound Highway 75. Bellevue Police said he had pulled up alongside another driver as they exited the highway and “displayed a firearm,” which police said he later tosed. Officers recovered the weapon the next day, later found to have been stolen in a home burglary, and connected it to Graber through DNA analysis.

Graber had been wanted on several felony warrants in Sarpy County, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault, and theft. He was previously convicted and sentenced to 5-10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections after threatening someone while wearing body armor marked “Police.”

