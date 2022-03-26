David’s Morning Forecast - Staying cool this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s around the metro, but sunny skies around the area. Winds are lighter today, so that is one plus to the forecast. We will see a north breeze at 10 to 15mph, but not nearly as strong as anything we saw yesterday. Temperatures will be a little slow to warm, reaching the 40s by around Noon, with highs only topping out around 48 in Omaha. That is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A few more clouds will roll in during the afternoon hours, but we should still see a fair amount of sunshine today.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds are in the forecast for Sunday, along with a continued north breeze. That will result in continued cool conditions, with highs Sunday afternoon likely only reaching the middle 40s for the metro. South winds begin to kick back in Sunday night, that will bring us a warm-up for Monday. Winds could reach 25 to 30mph on Monday, coming in out of the south and southeast. Temperatures should climb back into the upper 50s to near 60.

Breezy Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

Those winds increasing ahead of a strong storm system set to push out into the Plains on Tuesday. We could see gusts of 35 to 40mph on Tuesday out of the south. That will help to push our temperatures even high, potentially reaching the 70s across parts of the area. Unfortunately, the warmth doesn’t last long as the system pushes a cold front into the area Tuesday evening burning a chance for some scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall quickly Tuesday night with chilly conditions settling in for Wednesday. Scattered showers will continue to be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night, and could even mix with some snow by Thursday morning. Some light accumulation is possible across northern Iowa, but should not be a major issue for the metro. We’ll dry out but stay chilly behind that system for the second half of the week.

Stormy mid-week (WOWT)

