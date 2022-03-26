David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly overnight, more clouds Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures stayed cool across the area today, only topping out in the middle and upper 40s for the metro. More clouds will roll in this evening along with a continued north breeze keeping us cool. Temperatures will slide back into the 30 by 10pm, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s. A few spotty sprinkles or flurries are possible late tonight, mainly across central and southern Nebraska, staying west of the metro area.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds are expected in the morning hours Sunday, breaking up some by the afternoon. Much lighter winds are expected, but the clouds will continue to keep us cool. We’ll likely only warm into the upper 30s by Noon, with highs around 45 degrees in Omaha. Gusty south to southeast winds return on Monday, helping to boost temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Winds could gust up to 30mph with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Gusty Winds Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

A strong storm system will push into the Plains on Tuesday. This will bring even strong winds to the area, and a push of much warmer air. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will dry to warm to near 70 in Omaha, but we will likely see a wide spread across the region, with highs in the 50s just north of Omaha, ranging to near 80 in far southeast Nebraska. Just as the warmth arrives, a cold front will push through Tuesday evening switching winds to the northwest and bringing us a brief chance for some thunderstorms. Some quick downpours are possible, but any severe weather threat looks to remain to our south with this system. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, possibly mixing with some snowflakes on Wednesday but accumulation will be limited by temperatures in the 40s.

Storm Chances Tuesday (WOWT)

Breezy and cool conditions will stick around through Friday before sunshine and mild weather returns for the upcoming weekend.

