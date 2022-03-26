Cave-in reveals old septic pit in Omaha homeowner’s front yard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a northwest Omaha homeowner. It exposed a danger lurking just below her front yard.

Hidden for decades, a hazard revealed itself in Katie Smith’s front yard near 73rd and Miami before it got the drop on her.

“Total surprise and I think that is how it is for everybody that has these old ones before the city connected the sewer,” Smith said. “And they don’t keep records that early.”

A layer of soil longer held up over an old septic pit, and what happened to any lid is part of the mystery and danger. A brick septic pit with a pipe that likely once came from Katie’s house was revealed.

Neighbors in the century-old Benson Gardens neighborhood wonder if they should tread lightly.

“I think it could be dangerous for us neighbors that we could have some in our yard,” said resident Danny Shallenberger. And for someone to be out here mowing, or a kid playing.”

Omaha Rapid Response volunteers say they’re experts in hazard repair and will help Katie fix the issue.

“When you let the water run in with sand, it will fill in through the brick and find any voids that may be still underneath the dirt so it doesn’t settle like that again,” Ken Gruber with Omaha Rapid Response said. “Then you throw in some stabilizing rock and then fill it in with some dirt and pack it down.

Since the recent yard collapse, Katie has dug into the history of similar surprises and her research shows usually there is more than one on a property.

“That’s the big mystery if there is another one. I’m not going to be cutting grass for a long time, I’m going to get a goat.”

Omaha Rapid Response has 350 members. The volunteer relief organization will repair the septic pit hazard at no charge to the homeowner.

