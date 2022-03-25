Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny & warmer but the blustery winds return

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thankfully we’ll have more sunshine and warmth today as we are able to climb into the mid 50s, the warmest we’ve had in several days. Unfortunately we’ll have to endure some gusty northwest winds yet again.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast

Northwest wind gusts up near 45 mph will be the most annoying part of the day. If you don’t mind those, it should be a pretty good day. Unfortunately those winds and low humidity will increase the fire danger over much of the area today too. Opening burning is a bad idea once again.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind
Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning

That northwest wind will also bring in some colder air for the weekend. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s both days and likely won’t for most of us. We should stay dry though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast

