OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to crash just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near 26th and Lake Streets.

Dispatchers say at least one vehicle was involved and one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

