One injured in Omaha cutting incident Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A victim is sent to the hospital after a cutting incident Thursday night.

Omaha Police say they responded to a cutting incident at a Mega Saver near 24th and P Steet at 9:06 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they found an injured, bleeding male in front of the business on the ground. Another scene was found to the north of the incident.

The victim was transported to a hospital and police say he is expected to survive.

