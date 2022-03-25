Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a series of events the night before that ended with an ORBT bus crash in Midtown and a man’s arrest.

Michael Nordmeyer, 32, was arrested at the scene of a bus crash Thursday evening near 36th and Dodge streets, police reports state.

Michael Nordmeyer (Omaha Police Department)

OPD said officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute near 49th Avenue and Dodge Street at 7:09 p.m. Thursday when the woman who called in the report said she and her three children ages 9, 6, and 5 were being forced into a blue sedan at knifepoint by her ex-husband.

According to police reports, the sedan headed east on Dodge Street, crashing into an ORBT bus at 36th Street while the driver was attempting to flee southbound.

The woman and her children exited the bus through the rear windshield and back passenger door while police placed the suspect under arrest, the report states. She then told police that before being forced into the vehicle, she and the 5-year-old had been assaulted by the suspect and that he had threatened to kill them all while pointing a knife at them.

Nordmeyer is facing charges of child abuse by intent without serious injury, terroristic threats with a knife, and first-degree false imprisonment.

