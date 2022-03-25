Advertisement

Nebraska confirms third farm case of bird flu; Iowa finds another in commercial flock of turkeys

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska confirmed a new case of bird flu Thursday after reporting more cases in the state earlier this week.

The third case was found on a farm in Butler County, about 80 miles west of Omaha, according to the Department of Agriculture and the USDA. The county is home to about 400 thousand chickens. The most recent case was reported on a farm just six miles away from where another recent case was reported, prompting the flocks to be depopulated, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said in Thursday’s news release.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as HPAI “is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure,” the release states. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick.”

Also on Thursday, agriculture officials confirmed another case of bird flu in a commercial turkey farm in northwest Iowa. An official said the outbreak in Buena Vista County will require the killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys.

The latest case is the third avian influenza case in the county: a March 6 case that led to the killing of nearly 50,000 turkeys, and an infection found March 17 resulted in the killing of 5.3 million egg-laying hens.

Iowa has had one other commercial egg-laying chicken farm affected in Taylor County, which involved 915,000 birds. Two other Iowa cases involved backyard birds, including one in Pottawattamie County.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows 17 states have confirmed cases in commercial or backyard flocks. The outbreaks prompted Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to close its aviary in early March as a precaution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

