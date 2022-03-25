Grass fire ignites along Old Lincoln Highway in Iowa

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a grass fire Friday afternoon that ignited along the Old Lincoln Highway near Crescent.

Authorities were calling for assistance fighting multiple grass fires in the area of Missouri Avenue.

High winds up to 40 mph fueled the flames but at last check, it did not threaten any homes. The flames were dying down as wind speeds fell.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

The smoke was visible from a distance, as seen on 6 News City Cams.

Conditions in surrounding areas have been dry. Douglas County issued a burn ban Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.