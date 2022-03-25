Advertisement

Grass fire ignites along Old Lincoln Highway in Iowa

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a grass fire Friday afternoon that ignited along the Old Lincoln Highway near Crescent.

Authorities were calling for assistance fighting multiple grass fires in the area of Missouri Avenue.

High winds up to 40 mph fueled the flames but at last check, it did not threaten any homes. The flames were dying down as wind speeds fell.

The smoke was visible from a distance, as seen on 6 News City Cams.

Conditions in surrounding areas have been dry. Douglas County issued a burn ban Friday morning.

