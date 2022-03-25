Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faya, 21
Omaha woman arrested after pedestrian killed by rolling vehicle
City of Omaha updates catalytic converter ordinance, goes in effect next week
Michael Nordmeyer
Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest
Sheryl Crow to headline Omaha’s Celebrate America summer concert
Cave-in reveals old septic pit in Omaha homeowner’s front yard

Latest News

Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden visits Poland
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed
Tyler Manka was arrested after a 12-hour standoff with authorities in Grand Island.
Grand Island inmate arrested following escape, hostage situation
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers