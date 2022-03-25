Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind but cooler this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wind has been strong for our Friday and gusty conditions hang on into the evening... after 7 PM we’ll start to notice some relief but fire danger will remain a big concern until 9 PM with Red Flag Warnings in place.

Red flag warning (wowt)

By the weekend we’ll be less windy but still breezy with gusts into the 20s at times. We’ll struggle to warm to our average high in the mid 50s through the weekend... breezy conditions make highs in the mid to upper 40s feel a bit cooler.

Saturday will be the more pleasant day of the two with a high of 48 and a bit more sunshine:

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with more clouds and the chance of a stray shower or two mainly S and N of the Metro underneath some of the thicker clouds. The breezes and clouds will make it feel cooler than our high of 45.

The start of the work week looks warmer with Monday reaching into the mid to upper 50s, the day will be breezy. Tuesday will be warmer in the low 70s but windy once again ahead of our next system to watch. This sparks evening thunderstorms changing to an overnight wintry mix that lingers though Wednesday... highs drop dramatically into the 40s by Wednesday.

Evening storms Tuesday (wowt)

