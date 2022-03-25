Advertisement

Domestic dispute near Omaha intersection ends in bus crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have rescued a woman and multiple children who were held captive at knifepoint inside a moving car Thursday.

The car was driven into a bus near 35th and Dodge streets.

A call came in about a domestic dispute near 49th and Dodge streets. A man left the house at that location and ended up heading east on Dodge Street.

Police say the car turned south, going the wrong way on 36th Street, then sideswiped three cars and backed into the bus.

Medics were requested for a man needing to be checked out after multiple taser deployments. The medics also transported all three children to Nebraska Medicine with no serious injuries.

