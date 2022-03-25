Deputies respond to rollover crash in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rollover accident near 133rd and Emiline Street around 2:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies on scene say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injury is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

