Congressional leaders, Nebraska governor call on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign

LOS ANGELES (WOWT) - A day after a federal jury found Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to the FBI, state and congressional leaders urged him to resign.

Speaking on a panel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN on Friday that he was planning to speak with Fortenberry, noting that “when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign.”

“I think he had his day in court,” McCarthy said. “I think if he wants to appeal, he can go do that as a private citizen.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation as well, telling CNN that “Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law. Congressman Fortenberry must resign from the House.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also issued a statement Friday morning.

“The people of Nebraska’s First Congressional District deserve active, certain representation. I hope Jeff Fortenberry will do the right thing and resign so his constituents have that certainty while he focuses on his family and other affairs.”

Fortenberry’s campaign on Friday reiterated its statement from the day before, saying: “He’s spending time with his family right now. That’s what’s most important today.”

His campaign reiterated that Fortenberry is still a sitting member of Congress. “The only thing is that he had previously been required to step down from is his committee assignments, which also remains the case as of now,” a spokesperson told 6 News.

Many people are surprised to know that a felon can serve in Congress. The House and Senate can expel someone — and so can the voters.

Fortenberry, who served 18 years in Congress, plans to appeal the case.

“You heard six days of testimony,” he said. “It’s all out in the open. We made our case and always had concerns about the fairness of the process.”

The jury in Fortenberry’s trial reached their verdict Thursday within hours of closing arguments, convicting the Congressman of scheming to falsify or conceal material facts and making a false statement to a government agency. Each felony charge comes with a maximum penalty of five years.

Asked whether the government would seek the maximum sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins said his office hadn’t yet discussed sentencing.

Fortenberry is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 28, and will remain on release until then.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, one of two Democrats running for Fortenberry’s Congressional seat, held a news conference to give a statement Friday morning calling the verdict “a wakeup call.”

“I take no joy whatsoever in the findings of the California jury in this matter,” she said in the statement. “I find no joy in the environment of dark money and influence peddling or the pressure put on public officials. Our campaign finance laws need to be reviewed and reformed. We need only look at the big money that has already fueled the mean-spirited ads in this Republican primary to understand what is feeding the toxic political culture. This is also why I have said no to corporate PAC dollars. I don’t want them, and I won’t accept them.”

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican endorsed earlier this year by Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, is also running against Fortenberry, as are Republicans Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver, and Thireena Yuki Connely as well as Democrat Jazari Kual Zakaria.

