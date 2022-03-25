Advertisement

City of Omaha updates catalytic converter ordinance, goes in effect next week

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has updated the catalytic converter ordinance in hopes to combat the rise of thefts throughout the state.

According to a release from Omaha Police on Friday, the updated ordinance will go into effect Wednesday, March 30 and will require people to have a Regulated Metals Property Permit issued by OPD.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, updated City of Omaha Ordinances will take effect in reference to catalytic converters. ...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

Those interested will have to apply for a Regulated Metals Property Permit at OPD headquarters near S. 15th & Howard.

The release further states a person can face up to a $500 fine and or six months in jail if in violation of a permit requirement.

