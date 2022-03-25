City of Omaha updates catalytic converter ordinance, goes in effect next week
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has updated the catalytic converter ordinance in hopes to combat the rise of thefts throughout the state.
According to a release from Omaha Police on Friday, the updated ordinance will go into effect Wednesday, March 30 and will require people to have a Regulated Metals Property Permit issued by OPD.
Those interested will have to apply for a Regulated Metals Property Permit at OPD headquarters near S. 15th & Howard.
The release further states a person can face up to a $500 fine and or six months in jail if in violation of a permit requirement.
