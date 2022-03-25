Burn ban in effect in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County fire chief have again issued a burn ban.

The burn ban is in effect for Friday, according to Joel Sacks of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

The 6 First Alert Weather team’s forecast from Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord on Friday morning called for more sunshine and warmth Friday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s — the warmest here in several days.

“Unfortunately, we’ll have to endure some gusty northwest winds yet again,” he said. “...those winds and low humidity will increase the fire danger over much of the area today too. Opening burning is a bad idea once again.”

