Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland opens for 2022 season

(PHOTO: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland opens for the 2022 season this Friday, March, 25.

In an announcement by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the safari park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The price range starts at $7 for children and for those in the military, the price starts at $6 for children.

“All of us are excited to welcome visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. “There are now ten deer making their home in Deer Woods, which increases the likelihood of our guests catching a glimpse of them. So plan your adventure and come enjoy nature!”

According to the press release, the parks’ collection of birds is kept inside due to the increased cases of bird flu in Nebraska and protecting the birds’ health.

“The major way that HPAI is transmitted is from the feces of infected wild birds. This can happen as wild birds fly overhead, or by someone stepping in infected wild bird feces and carrying the infection with them on their shoes or their vehicle tires. Therefore, until further notice, the American white pelicans, Sandhill cranes, Trumpeter swans, Whooping cranes, and Chickens will not be outside or visible to guests. Also, the Eagle Aviary will be closed but visitors can view from outside the area.

Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, Director of Animal Health

