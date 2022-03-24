Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind but still a struggle to warm

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thankfully the wind will be much less of an issue today but overall it will quite a struggle to warm. Clouds will be very stubborn and may break late in the afternoon, far too late to help us warm. Highs in the 40s are likely for us all.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts up over 20 mph are still possible this morning but they’ll back off gradually as the afternoon goes along.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

Clouds will clear out tonight leaving us with a beautiful sunrise to start Friday. We will get a chance to warm up into the 50s by Friday afternoon but the northwest wind will crank back up once again.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

Overall the coming weekend looks to be rather quiet and cooler than average. There is a small chance of a wintry mix Sunday morning but it likely won’t have too much of an impact.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

