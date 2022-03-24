Nebraska City apple attraction reopening after 18 months

NEBRASKA CITY (WOWT) - A year and a half after a major fire destroyed the market and restaurant at Arbor Day Farm, the tourist favorites have reopened.

Nebraska City officials joined representatives of the Arbor Day Farm for an unveiling and ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. The expanded 6,149 square-foot space features an educational viewing room, a tasting room, and additional themed gathering rooms available for meetings or other private functions.

Apple House Market and the adjoining Porter’s barbecue restaurant sustained fire major damage in September 2020, but firefighters were able to spare the apple sorting area and surrounding properties.

“The facility renovations were paid for by insurance money from the fire and private donations,” a spokesperson with Arbor Day Farm said in a release Thursday.

The education room features a pictorial history highlighting “the positive impact of trees and the global work of the Arbor Day Foundation.” Seasonal visitors will also be able to watch trees get packaged and prepared for shipment and apples sorted and pressed into cider.

The tasting room will let visitors sample locally grown products, including the Arbor Day Foundation’s coffees.

“During opening weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the new amenities for themselves as they also enjoy free samples, guided tours, and giveaways,” the release states.

