Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The young man who fell from the second story of a Capitol District building in early March has died.

Omaha Police said 21-year-old Walter Bowens was rushed to a hospital around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13. He was reportedly trying to slide down a railing and lost his balance and fell over a balcony, suffering a brain injury.

Police said Bowens succumbed to his injuries Thursday, March 17.

His death was ruled accidental.

