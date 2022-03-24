Hog disposal creates conflict for neighbors in Nebraska

WEST POINT, Neb. (WOWT) - A hog operation has created a conflict between neighbors near West Point, Nebraska.

A state agency has been drawn into the middle of it.

Since an estimated 50,000 hogs have been beefed up in the Brockmann finisher barn but over six years 1,600 pigs didn’t make it to market.

“The animals are natural death. it’s not diseased animals going into the ground,” said Eric Brockmann.

At his attorney’s office, Brockmann says he has a state permit to bury dead hogs on his land behind the confinement building. He says the carcasses are covered in less time than the required 36 hours.

“My parents live less than a half-mile from the hog barn. I’m the last one who wants to do something negative. I feel like I’ve followed all the rules that have been laid out for me,” said Brockmann.

But neighbors have questions about the effect on them.

“Do core samples under where these dead hogs are underneath and prove to me it’s not down in the soil and the soil is what’s underneath the aqua,” said Loren Siebrandt.

A half-mile away on property he owns Siebrandt met with representatives from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The state agency representative told the two neighbors that there was a recent inspection of this property to find out if the hog disposal has been happening properly.

“We did an unannounced inspection, so they did not know we were coming,” said the state inspector.

State inspectors found that dead hogs were covered with records complete and up to date.

“I don’t have anything to hide from them,” said Brockmann.

The inspection report checks no violation. It’s the fifth inspection of the facility in six years following neighbor complaints.

“Well, let the rendering truck pick them up instead of burying them,” said Ken Ortmeier.

“The rendering truck comes a half-mile over here twice a week to pick up cattle right here, why can’t they do it,” said Siebrandt.

“If you get a disease from a different location. Those rendering trucks go location to location and can transport anything to your site,” said Brockmann.

Neighbors question if bacteria is here already because of the hog burial.

“Test it to see what the ground is like and see if his water is getting bad from here down to there,” said Ortmeier.

A private lab-tested well water from near the hog barn and reported a very low level of coliform that can spawn E. coli.

A state report says water from Siebrandt’s well tested positive for coliform in the past but inspectors found the well is in noncompliance and they didn’t collect a water sample through Siebrandt’s concerns will continue to flow into the state agency.

“There’s almost a thousand dead hog buried here and the water flows to the east,” said Siebrandt.

“The last thing I want to do is hurt the environment,” said Brockmann.

The differences of opinions over the hog burial will continue to sizzle.

The owner of the hog operation Eric Brockmann says he’s open to a meeting with neighbors to discuss their concerns.

Neighbor Loren Siebrandt says it’s too late and he’s talking to lawyers.

