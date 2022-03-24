Federal court sentences Omaha man to 20 years in prison for distribution, receipt of child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Monday of receipt of child pornography, intent to distribute methamphetamine, and more.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Carla Colliers, 46, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday to 15 and a half years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha Police, officers had a search warrant to Colliers’ place in Nov. 2020. They found 118 grams of meth, 20 grams of heroin, and a large amount of money during the search. According to the release, Collier sold a total of about three ounces of meth to a confidential source on two occasions in Sept. 2020. Later in Sept. 2020, officers searched her hotel room and found many controlled substances such as 599 grams of actual meth, 26 grams of psilocybin brownies, and 50 grams of crack cocaine.

Jesse Shirley, 40, of North Platte, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and one day for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with North Platte Police Department and CODE Task Force, officers saw Shirley in the parking lot of a motel in Dec. 2019. While on the passenger side of a car, officers directed him to get out. According to the release, when getting out of the car a bag of marijuana fell on the ground at Shirley’s feet. After seizing the bag there was a search in the car and the release states there were 51 grams of meth and a Springfield .40 handgun under the passenger seat. Unknowingly to the police, Shirley has two arrest warrants at the time and was arrested on the previous warrants.

Robert Sebastian, 55, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last Friday for distribution and receipt of child pornography. In an investigation with Douglas County Sheriff’s and Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, task force members started investigating cyber reports of a user on Facebook and Yahoo allegedly sending child porn to other users in April 2020. There’s was a search warrant at Sebastian’s place and officials found at least 1,100 images and more than 80 videos of child pornography on his devices. According to the release, authorities were able to connect the online activity to email addresses and IP addresses to Sebastian and he eventually admitted to possessing and viewing child porn. Sebastian is required to register as a sex offender and will be supervised release for life.

Angela Michelle Brown, 46, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced to 15 years last Friday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha Police, Brown was arrested over a warrant in April 2021. Officers say they found about 50 grams of meth and a gun in her possession. According to the release, a cooperating witness with OPD bought quantities of meth from Brown at many locations in October 2017. The release further states she took the witness with her to buy from her source of supply during every buy and the witness made four purchases over a year and a half.

Anthony Flud, 39, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to a little over six years last Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Omaha Police, an officer stopped Flud in Sept. 2020. Officers found a .38 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber and more in the magazine during a search according to the release. It’s reported Flud has prior felony convictions that include theft by receiving stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, and attempted robbery.

