Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny and warmer... but windy on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an overcast and cool Thursday, Friday promises more sun and a return to the 50s... but it won’t be a pleasant day! Gusty NW winds return... gusts into the 40s are expected but gusts near 50 mph are not out of the question.

Friday wind forecast (wowt)

Wind Advisories are in place for much of E Nebraska and W Iowa Friday with the potential for gusts as high as 50 mph, the strongest gusts should be N of the Metro.

Wind Advisory (wowt)

Even with the recent moisture the high winds and low humidity on Friday bring returning concern for high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings are in place:

Red Flag Warnings (wowt)

The areas that see the highest risk for fire danger Friday are those that saw the least moisture with our recent rounds of rain... around the metro and especially S of I-80 some large improvements have been made on the most recent Drought Monitor released this Thursday.

Last Week's Drought Monitor (wowt)

Current Drought Monitor (wowt)

We’ll struggle to warm above our average high in the mid 50s through the weekend... breezy conditions make highs in the mid to upper 40s feel a bit cooler.

The start of the work week looks warmer with Monday reaching into the low 60s, the day will be breezy. Tuesday will be warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s but windy once again ahead of our next system to watch. This sparks evening thunderstorms changing to an overnight wintry mix that lingers though Wednesday... highs drop dramatically into the 40s by Wednesday.

