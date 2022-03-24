Creighton prepares for Sweet 16 matchup against Iowa State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Old friends back together again, Creighton and Iowa State haven’t played since November of 2008 and they have never met on a neutral floor. That will change Friday night in Greensboro when the two programs collide for the 24th time. The Bluejays haven’t beat Iowa State since November 1993 and in that game, two people who were on staff will be on the bench this Friday too. The difference will be a reversal of roles, Head Coach Jim Flanery was an assistant then and Connie Yori was the head coach. Yori is now an advisor.

This will be the Jays first Sweet 16 appearance. It’s a team that is very strong on the outside shooting 37% from behind the arc, which is tenth best in college basketball. Flanery though said they are going to need to find some easy buckets inside because the Cyclones have a strong perimeter defense.

Creighton’s scoring production is led by three sophomores, Emma Ronsiek (14.7 ppg), Lauren Jensen (12.6 ppg) and Morgan Maly (12.1 ppg). Tatum Rembao starts the offensive attack, the senior point guard has a team-high 190 assists. The Jays also lead the nation in assists per game (20.5) and assists-to-turnover ratio (1.59).

