Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faya, 21
Omaha woman arrested after pedestrian killed by rolling vehicle
Michael Nordmeyer
Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest
Sheryl Crow to headline Omaha’s Celebrate America summer concert
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Congressional leaders, Nebraska governor call on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Fortenberry’s guilty verdict raises questions of a special election
Fortenberry's political future in question
Fortenberry's political future in question
Decision 2022: Nebraska's Republican Gubernatorial Debate
Decision 2022: Nebraska's Republican Gubernatorial Debate
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Congressional leaders, Nebraska governor call on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign
BREAKING: Republican gubernatorial debate in Nebraska
BREAKING: Republican gubernatorial debate in Nebraska