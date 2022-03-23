Witness: Driver confused brake with gas, crashed into Council Bluffs building

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - First responders rushed to the scene of a car crash in Council Bluffs Wednesday.

A car drove through the front of a business in a strip mall near 17th and McPherson.

The front windows are smashed in and glass is sprayed across the concrete.

6 News talked to a witness who was inside the building when the crash happened. She says she thinks the driver confused the gas with the brake pedal.

“I saw the car pull up and it looked like she was going to stop, and instead of stopping she just punched on the gas and very quickly just sped right through the window and came about to where that rock was. she backed out and got out of her car and said hi.”

Amy tells 6 News the driver was up walking around and cooperating with investigators.

