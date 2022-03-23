Advertisement

Western Nebraska police officer accused of stealing guns

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (AP) - A western Nebraska police officer has been arrested and accused of stealing and pawning guns from his department.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that 32-year-old Bryan Martinez, of Gering, was arrested at his home Tuesday by Nebraska State Patrol investigators.

He’s charged in Scotts Bluff County with three counts of theft and one count of passing a bad check.

The patrol says an investigation into Martinez began in January when a local store reported that Martinez had written a bad check. The patrol then learned that several guns were missing from the Minatare Police Department.

Investigators believe that Martinez stole the guns and sold three of them to a local pawn shop.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and wife Celeste and family leave a Los Angeles Courthouse...
Federal jury finds Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty
Capitol District
Man who fell from building in Omaha’s Capitol District dies from injuries
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Edward Luben
Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home

Latest News

Douglas County is in a burn ban.
Burn ban in effect in Douglas County
LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Omaha announcing Celebrate America concert lineup
Two people injured in early morning crash, Omaha Police respond
OPD responds to overnight crash, two injured
Two people injured in early morning crash, Omaha Police respond
Deputies respond to rollover crash in Sarpy County